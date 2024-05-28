Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Purchases New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 170,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,870,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.17. 168,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,250. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.84. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $81.74.
About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
