Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $8.19 Million in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,185,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after purchasing an additional 144,542 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,893,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,012,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.48 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.16.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

