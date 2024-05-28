Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $7.35 Million in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,350,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.15. 361,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,048. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.65.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

