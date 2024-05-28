Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $12.38 Million in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,379,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,679,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,468,000 after buying an additional 360,761 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 364,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 236,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VYM traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $118.70. 742,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,690. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.98. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

