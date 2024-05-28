Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $11.60 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 81,475 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Target Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,334,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,519. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.41. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.