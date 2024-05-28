Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Invests $11.60 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 81,475 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,604,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.
Target Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,334,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,519. The firm has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.41. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.
Insider Transactions at Target
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Target
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- GameStop Will Rocket Higher: The Move Won’t Last
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying That Should be on Your Radar
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Momentum Investing: A Guide to Getting Started
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.