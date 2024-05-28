Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 381,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 14,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 23,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.62. 3,559,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,569. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.21. The firm has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $50.95 and a one year high of $62.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a $0.223 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

