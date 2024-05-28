First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the April 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $590,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 67.2% during the first quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 202,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 81,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,096,000.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Performance

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.11. 7,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2733 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

