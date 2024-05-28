First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP stock opened at $30.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99. First Capital has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 12.15%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Capital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FCAP Free Report ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

