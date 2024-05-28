Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Hits New 12-Month High at $163.46

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $163.46 and last traded at $162.83, with a volume of 22148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.19.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

