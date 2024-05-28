Fetch.ai Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.55 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.21 or 0.00003260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $19.55 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00054185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00012607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007554 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001005 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

