Fei USD (FEI) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.63 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.63 million and $26,814.09 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fei USD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00001427 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fei USD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00009552 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00011411 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,856.46 or 1.00079805 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011718 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000066 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.75 or 0.00113202 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003799 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,417,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,158,550 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,417,217.01505581 with 16,158,549.63229352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97659538 USD and is down -0.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $70,637.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fei USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.