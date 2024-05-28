Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 573.8% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, CEO John Aballi purchased 40,401 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $77,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Exagen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 12,170 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XGN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.95. 9,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Exagen has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a market cap of $33.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exagen will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

