ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.47 and last traded at $18.47. Approximately 13,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 460% from the average daily volume of 2,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.44.
ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47.
