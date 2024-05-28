Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Short Interest Update

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 2,450.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EBKDY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 18,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 11.67%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erste Group Bank will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.416 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Erste Group Bank’s previous dividend of $0.99. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

