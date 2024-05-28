Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) is GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

GSI Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 5.9% of GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GSI Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Stock Down 0.2 %

Equinix Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $766.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,255. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $677.80 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $768.95 and a 200-day moving average of $806.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $874.44.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

