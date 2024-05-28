Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Phillips Wealth Planners LLC

Phillips Wealth Planners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,731,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,350 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after buying an additional 1,125,117 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 121.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,018,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,251,000 after buying an additional 1,108,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $28.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,610,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,089. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

