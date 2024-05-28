Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Trading Down 6.4%

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. Approximately 72,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 174,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.62 price objective on shares of Enterprise Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.90.

Enterprise Group (TSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Enterprise Group had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of C$9.60 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Group, Inc. will post 0.049375 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Canada. The company engages in the specialty equipment rental business. It also rents flameless heaters to the construction, and oil and gas industries. In addition, the company offers oilfield infrastructure site and rental services, including modular/combo equipment, such as fuel, generator, light stand, sewage treatment, medic security, and truck trailer combos.

