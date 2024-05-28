Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.56. Energy Focus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.66.
Energy Focus Company Profile
