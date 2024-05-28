Electroneum Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $59.11 million and $1.03 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001657 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,972,937,055 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.