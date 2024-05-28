Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) & RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) Head to Head Review

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) and Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RumbleOn and Elcom International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleOn $1.37 billion 0.14 -$215.50 million ($9.92) -0.56 Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Elcom International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleOn.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RumbleOn has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elcom International has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

66.1% of RumbleOn shares are held by institutional investors. 54.7% of RumbleOn shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Elcom International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RumbleOn and Elcom International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleOn -15.59% -82.79% -11.74% Elcom International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RumbleOn and Elcom International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleOn 0 0 3 0 3.00 Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleOn presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 67.26%. Given RumbleOn’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe RumbleOn is more favorable than Elcom International.

Summary

RumbleOn beats Elcom International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleOn

RumbleOn, Inc. primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products. It also offers parts, apparel, accessories, finance and insurance products and services, and aftermarket products, as well as repair and maintenance services. The Vehicle Transportation Services segment provides asset-light transportation brokerage services facilitating automobile transportation. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleOn, Inc. in February 2017. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About Elcom International

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

