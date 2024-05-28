Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

Educational Development stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66. The company has a market cap of $16.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Educational Development

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Educational Development stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Educational Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Featured Stories

