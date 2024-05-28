Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its stake in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE RACE traded down $4.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,700. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $283.20 and a 1-year high of $442.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $419.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.28.

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.94% and a net margin of 21.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $2.443 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $403.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

