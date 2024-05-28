Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 182,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $13,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 230.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 356,084 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 40.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.40.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,593. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $47.55 and a one year high of $100.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $490,635.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,299,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,086,102.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $490,635.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,299,496 shares in the company, valued at $77,086,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,921 shares of company stock worth $1,572,497 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

