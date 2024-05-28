Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $9.90 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Giverny Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $7,442,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $253.82. The company had a trading volume of 412,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,011. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $298.74 and its 200 day moving average is $277.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $997.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Align Technology

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,023,220.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.