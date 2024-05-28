Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $10.20 Million Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,623 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $10,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 243,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,162,000 after buying an additional 94,269 shares during the period. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 42,039 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Kurt Stoffel acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.74. 828,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,924. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DAR

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.