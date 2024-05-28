Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Grows Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 134.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,435 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,852,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,992,000 after buying an additional 79,423 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,734,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,323,000 after buying an additional 504,860 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,095,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $833,017,000 after buying an additional 327,711 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of IEF stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.99. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $98.38.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2709 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

