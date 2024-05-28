Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,684 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 360.3% during the fourth quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 59,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 46,746 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 230,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 74,979 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 72,812 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,457 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,772 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,088,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,236,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

