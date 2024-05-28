Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.15% of Ermenegildo Zegna as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 58,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ermenegildo Zegna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 52,410 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZGN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,853. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ermenegildo Zegna has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $16.36.

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

