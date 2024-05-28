Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Takes $469,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,349,000 after purchasing an additional 202,396 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,117,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 4.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,764,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,502,000 after acquiring an additional 175,117 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,339,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after acquiring an additional 428,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,011,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,525,000 after acquiring an additional 258,688 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AGI traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.00. 448,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,558. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.74.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.