Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Sells 41,948 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,479 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 41,948 shares during the quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after buying an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after acquiring an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. 20,451,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,790,711. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

