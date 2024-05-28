Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Sells 2,107 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFA. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,227,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $704,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110,166 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,596,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,009,000 after acquiring an additional 382,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.16. 2,736,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,201,944. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $81.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

