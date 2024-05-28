Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Grows Stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in MGE Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGEE shares. TheStreet cut MGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MGE Energy

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.16 per share, with a total value of $37,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $799,006. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MGEE traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,179. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.72.

MGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.428 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.51%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

