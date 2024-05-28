Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Buys Shares of 3,147 Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,399,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 34,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

FHLC traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.19. 69,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,306. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.12. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.32 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

