Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Acquires 125 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,614,000 after purchasing an additional 61,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 8,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,004,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,327,000 after purchasing an additional 993,044 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 924,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,740,000 after purchasing an additional 392,401 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 591,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,776,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares during the period.

RACE traded down $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $412.26. 32,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,061. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $283.20 and a 12-month high of $442.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.28.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $2.443 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $456.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

