Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Gap Up to $178.40

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $178.40, but opened at $185.90. Duolingo shares last traded at $190.55, with a volume of 184,719 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price (down previously from $282.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.33.

Duolingo Stock Up 8.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Duolingo had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In related news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,099,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.07, for a total transaction of $322,605.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,099,895.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.18, for a total transaction of $1,881,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,174,519.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,921 shares of company stock valued at $27,371,558 over the last ninety days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 1,383.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 46,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duolingo by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

