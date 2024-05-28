Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC cut its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $270.34. 311,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,915. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $236.08 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $272.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.47.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

