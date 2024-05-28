Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Takes Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 101.2% in the third quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 550,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after acquiring an additional 48,097,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flex in the fourth quarter worth $165,000,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 211.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,409,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,032,000 after acquiring an additional 956,676 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Flex by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,423,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,817,000 after buying an additional 944,928 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Flex by 57.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,815,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,985,000 after buying an additional 665,076 shares during the period. 94.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLEX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,957. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,323,554.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,723,253.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Flex news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 14,599 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $418,261.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,744.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 43,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,323,554.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,723,253.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,776 shares of company stock worth $8,876,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FLEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

