Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Kickstand Ventures LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,180,000. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $28.15 and a 52 week high of $32.66.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.1596 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.