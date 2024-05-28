Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9,446.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 16,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 44.1% in the third quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% in the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 892,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 362,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.42. 12,212,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,398,029. The company has a market capitalization of $447.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average is $107.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

