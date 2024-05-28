Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $463,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 90,946 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 56,062 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 77,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.20.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AeroVironment Price Performance

Shares of AVAV traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $197.89. 97,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,721. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.32. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $200.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.66.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

