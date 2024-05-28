Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total transaction of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CNC traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,850,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Centene from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.23.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

