Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Has $11.09 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,315,832,000 after purchasing an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.67. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $285.18 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.24.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

