Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at $41,507,899.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $199.69. 2,360,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,211. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average of $198.90.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.