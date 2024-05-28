Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) is Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,032 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Fortress Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of DFIV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 558,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,883. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $30.80 and a twelve month high of $38.13.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

