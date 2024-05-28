DigiByte Trading Down 3.3% This Week (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. During the last week, DigiByte has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a total market capitalization of $195.00 million and $7.84 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0114 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DigiByte alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68,729.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $479.19 or 0.00697215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.75 or 0.00123314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00045499 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.47 or 0.00207298 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00057036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.31 or 0.00090664 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,035,201,980 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigiByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigiByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.