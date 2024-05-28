Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Diageo during the third quarter worth $263,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 51.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Diageo by 8.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 432,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,479,000 after buying an additional 32,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.1 %

Diageo stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.81. The company had a trading volume of 367,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,986. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $179.78.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.