Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $130.00

Shares of Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 130 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.61), with a volume of 18373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 129.53 ($1.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.92) price objective on shares of Diaceutics in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Diaceutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXRX

Diaceutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Diaceutics

The company has a current ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 105.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 97.63. The firm has a market cap of £106.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10,500.00 and a beta of 0.47.

In other Diaceutics news, insider Graham Paterson acquired 33,564 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £33,228.36 ($42,437.24). In related news, insider Graham Paterson purchased 33,564 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.26) per share, with a total value of £33,228.36 ($42,437.24). Also, insider Peter Keeling sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30), for a total value of £765,000 ($977,011.49). Corporate insiders own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

About Diaceutics

(Get Free Report)

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialisation company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.