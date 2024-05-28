DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Barrington Research in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 222.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

DHI Group stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.17. The stock had a trading volume of 23,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,517. DHI Group has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 1.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in DHI Group in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 215,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DHI Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in DHI Group by 75.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 88,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 38,295 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

