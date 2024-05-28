Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Price Target to $45.00

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 9.02% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.98.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.0 %

SQM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,036. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.10. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.51). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

