DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 28th. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0417 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and $8.87 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.12 or 0.00092387 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00030038 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00012867 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

